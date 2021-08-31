What GRILL Under the custom HTML tab in the settings panel, add the following html code: On pages 2-5, the hotspots over answer options A-D have assigned SDK tags. You can add a tag by opening the SDK panel. In Partnership with Looking to upgrade your grill but don't know where to start? We've got you covered! Take our quiz to find the perfect grill that's right for you. START QUIZ IS RIGHT FOR YOU?

A Pretty much every day How often do you fire up your grill: Once or twice a week Special occasions/holidays B C D Anytime I have company A B C D

The whole neighborhood Friends or extended family Your family Yourself WHO DO YOU NORMALLY GRILL for? A C D B

A master griller An experienced griller Intermediate, but getting better A beginner When it comes to your grilling expertise, would you consider yourself: A B C D

Rotisserie chicken, char-grilled veggies Cedar-plank salmon with lemon and dill, grilled asparagus Slow cooked BBQ pork tenderloin and burnt ends Stick to the basics: steak and potatoes which of the following recipes would you tackle on your grill? A B C D

All of the bells and whistles Sleek design - something I can show off Reliable yet budget friendly Basic but dependable When you make a CAR purchase, what attributes do you go for? A C D B

RETAKE QUIZ

You're King (or Queen) of the Grill!

RESULTS

Your grilling expertise makes you the envy of your entire neighborhood. Friends and family count on you to hold court on the grill. There's no feat — or meat — you won't tackle on your grill. Which is why you need a grill that's worthy of your adept touch – allowing you to take your grilling game to even higher levels.

Meet the Napoleon Prestige Pro™ 665 RSIB. From fish to pizza, veggies to delicate meats, this is the grill you'll be proud to stand next to and take selfies with. With a massive cooking area (the Prestige Pro™ 665 RSIB can cook 41 burgers at once), rear and side infrared burners, rotisserie burner, high top lid, integrated sear station and folding side shelves, this is the grill of your dreams. Estimated price: $3,249.

Shop the Napoleon Prestige Pro™ 665 RSIB now!

You’ve gotten praise for your grilling techniques and have mastered all of the basics, but now you’re looking to take your grilling to the next level. Unfortunately for you, your current grill doesn’t allow you to get creative, and your budget isn’t exactly open to spending thousands. Which is why the Napoleon ROGUE® SE 425 RSIB is the ideal grill for you. You're A Graduate of 'Grill-U' RESULTS RETAKE QUIZ With the ROGUE® SE 425 RSIB at your side, you’ll finally be able to nail all those ‘I-can’t-believe-I-just-grilled-THAT.’ From charred and seared restaurant quality filets to rotisserie veggies, this is the grill that will quickly take you from graduate to ‘doctor-of-the-grill’ status. This grill can cook 26 burgers at once and features rear and side infrared burners, rotisserie burner, high top lid, integrated sear station and folding side shelves. Estimated price: $1,200. Shop the ROGUE® SE 425 RSIB now!

Feeling let down by your current grill? We feel you. When it comes to your grilling relationship you need something sturdy and dependable you can turn to whenever the call of the grill is required. Whether it’s the first time you’re cooking for the in-laws or you’re looking to impress your friends on game day, you need a grill that makes you feel and look your best when it matters most. New Griller Seeking Dependable, Reliable Companion RESULTS RETAKE QUIZ Which is why you’ll want to ‘Swipe Right’ on The Napoleon Freestyle 365 SB. Not only is this a good-looking grill, it’s sturdy, rugged and durable, allowing you to take it to where the action is. Adept at perfectly cooking the basics, the Napoleon Freestyle 365 SB l will also let you impress your guests with an integrated side burner ideal for searing steaks or making sauces, while the large cooking area can cook 22 burgers at once. And with a budget-friendly price, you’ll be able to finally put those ‘seeking grilling companion’ ads to rest. Estimated price: $550. Shop the Napoleon Freestyle 365 now.